Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830

Charles Louis Brochetti, 84, of Slippery Rock passed away on Saturday at Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Sept. 30, 1934, in Yatesboro, Armstrong County, and was the son of the late Stanley and Mary Brochetti.

Chuck attended both Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Clarion University, where he received his undergraduate degree. He received his master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh and did his post master's work, all but dissertation, from the Pennsylvania State University.

He began his career teaching biology at Freeport High School, where he met his wife, Natalie Louise Vincent. They married on June 13, 1959.

In 1965, they moved to Slippery Rock, where Chuck continued his career as a professor in the psychology department. He held a position as department chairperson for many years, before his retirement.

Chuck loved spending time with his family and friends. His many hobbies included golfing, bowling, playing pool and shopping. He was an avid reader and loved his daily crossword puzzles.

He was very involved and passionate about Slippery Rock Borough government issues. He served on the Slippery Rock Water and Sewer Authority.

Chuck was described by his friends as a "straight shooter."

Survivors include two sons, Charles V. Brochetti of South Korea, and Alan A. (Michelle) Brochetti of Grove City; three daughters, Louise M. (Bob) Hallman of Westerville, Ohio, Ann E. Sesti of Indiana, Pa., and Anita M. Culley of Grove City; his brother, William C. (Florence) Brochetti of Clarion; and seven grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Natalie.

BROCHETTI - The family of Charles Louis Brochetti, who died Saturday, April 20, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 680 S. Center St., Slippery Rock, with the Rev. Adam Verona presiding.

Interment will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Harrisville.



