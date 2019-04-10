Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles M. "Charlie" Miller Jr.. View Sign

Charles "Charlie" M. Miller Jr., 63, of Butler went to eternal rest on Monday following a long illness.

Charlie was born Oct. 17, 1955, in Butler, to Charles and Emily (DeAngelo) Miller.

A 1973 graduate of Butler Senior High School, he went on to marry his high school sweetheart, Kathy, in May 1975.

Charlie was a hard worker. He was self-employed before his 2017 retirement.

He was an avid pool player and loved riding his motorcycles. He spent most of his retirement cooking, watching his crime-drama shows and Westerns, and listening to music.

He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing and spending time with family at his camp in Sigel, Pa. Deer season was his favorite time of the year. He especially enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandchildren, and his dogs, Harley and Sweetie.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Kathleen (McIntyre) Miller of Butler; his children, Stephen (Ashley) Miller of Butler, and Stephanie (William) Davey of Tampa, Fla.; his siblings, Angela Miller of Butler, Paul (Rebecca) Miller of Butler, and James (Marjorie) Miller of Bellevue, Neb.; his brother-in-law, Thomas (Lisa) McIntyre of Butler; and five grandchildren, Logan, Sydney and Chase Miller of Butler, Holden Davey of Tampa, Fla., and Dexter Ashbaugh of Apollo. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Emily; and his brother, Darryl.

MILLER - Friends of Charles "Charlie" M. Miller Jr., who died Monday, April 8, 2019, will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in Greenlawn Burial Estates, Mount Chestnut.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CORE (Center for Organ Recovery & Education) or the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



Charles "Charlie" M. Miller Jr., 63, of Butler went to eternal rest on Monday following a long illness.Charlie was born Oct. 17, 1955, in Butler, to Charles and Emily (DeAngelo) Miller.A 1973 graduate of Butler Senior High School, he went on to marry his high school sweetheart, Kathy, in May 1975.Charlie was a hard worker. He was self-employed before his 2017 retirement.He was an avid pool player and loved riding his motorcycles. He spent most of his retirement cooking, watching his crime-drama shows and Westerns, and listening to music.He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing and spending time with family at his camp in Sigel, Pa. Deer season was his favorite time of the year. He especially enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandchildren, and his dogs, Harley and Sweetie.Charlie is survived by his wife, Kathleen (McIntyre) Miller of Butler; his children, Stephen (Ashley) Miller of Butler, and Stephanie (William) Davey of Tampa, Fla.; his siblings, Angela Miller of Butler, Paul (Rebecca) Miller of Butler, and James (Marjorie) Miller of Bellevue, Neb.; his brother-in-law, Thomas (Lisa) McIntyre of Butler; and five grandchildren, Logan, Sydney and Chase Miller of Butler, Holden Davey of Tampa, Fla., and Dexter Ashbaugh of Apollo. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Emily; and his brother, Darryl.MILLER - Friends of Charles "Charlie" M. Miller Jr., who died Monday, April 8, 2019, will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.Interment will follow in Greenlawn Burial Estates, Mount Chestnut.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CORE (Center for Organ Recovery & Education) or the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Geibel Funeral Home

201 E Cunningham St

Butler , PA 16001

(724) 287-2123 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close