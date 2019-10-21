Charles P. "Charlie" Watson, 68, of Saxonburg passed away Oct. 19, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital.
Born Oct. 21, 1950, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of Eugene P. Watson and Mary Alverta Hinderliter Watson.
Charlie had worked as a truck driver for PPG Industries.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to camp.
Surviving are his wife, Brenda (Shoup) Watson, whom he married March 24, 1978; his daughter, Kimberly (Wayne) Brink of Foxburg; his son, Stephen (Jamie) Watson of Saxonburg; and four grandchildren, Devin and Kolton Rogers and Kenna and Parker Watson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mary June Harbison and Dorothy Jean Merryman; and one brother, John "Lonnie" Watson.
WATSON - Friends of Charles P. "Charlie" Watson, who died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg.
Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Barry Keurulainen officiating.
For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 21, 2019