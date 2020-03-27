Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles R. "Charlie" Dorsch. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 (724)-486-3500 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles R. Dorsch Sr., 88, of Butler, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Born Sept. 9, 1931, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Charles M. Dorsch and Edith Weigand Dorsch.

Growing up on Spring Hill, Charlie attended St. Ambrose Elementary School and served as an altar boy. Excelling academically and professionally, he was a 1949 graduate of North Catholic High School, a 1953 graduate of Duquesne University (business administration), and a 1962 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh (M.B.A.).

He was employed as a senior accountant with Bachrach, Sanderbeck and Co. from 1953 until 1954. Interrupting his career, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, rising to the rank of first lieutenant and proudly served from March 1954 until October 1955, in Tripoli, Libya and Athens, Greece.

After the service, he resumed his position at Bachrach, Sanderbeck and Co. until 1960.

He married his high school sweetheart, Lillian M. Mangieri, on April 7, 1956.

He was then employed for 18 years by Magnetics Inc., serving first as controller and then as treasurer. In 1978, Charlie was hired by Spang & Co., serving as their treasurer, vice president of finance, and CFO before retiring in May 2000.

Charlie was a lifetime member of the PA and American Institutes of CPAs and the Financial Executive Institute. He served on numerous boards, including the Catholic Social Service, the PA Economy League, the Butler Blind Association, and BC3, where he also taught night classes in accounting.

He ran the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, managing the finances and personally serving the people in need of help. He loved St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, volunteering as an usher, an offering counter, and as an altar server.

He was an avid reader, traveled extensively and enjoyed playing golf.

Among his finest qualities were his humility, kindness and his love for his family and his generosity to numerous charities.

He was a great storyteller and loved making people laugh. Above all, Charlie will be remembered as a man who was devoted to God and to his family. He was a much beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, who will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by treasured family and friends.

Charlie leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Susan (Terry) Milligan of Rochester, and Kathleen (Keith) McMillen, Charles Dorsch, Sharon (David) Jacox and Christine (Chris) Coffman, all of Butler; his grandchildren, Ryan (Kim) Laing, Andrew (Kiley) Laing, Lauren (Stephen) Merck-Papp, Sean McMillen, Jennifer (Matthew) Doherty, Ashley (Heath) Jacobs, Benjamin Jacox, Nicholas Jacox and Adam Coffman; his nine great-grandchildren; his sister, Lois Dorsch Graham of McCandless Township; his sisters-in-law, Paula S. Dorsch of Butler, and Gerry Donas of Wexford; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lillian M. Dorsch, who passed away on March 23, 2002; his brother, Ronald J. Dorsch; his brothers-in-law, Donald R. Graham and Joseph Donas; and his nephew and godson, Michael Graham.

DORSCH - Due to the public health concerns, a private Mass of Christian burial for Charles R. Dorsch Sr., who died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, will be celebrated at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.

A celebration of life service is being planned by the family for a future date.

Charlie will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Butler.

Arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, Renfrew.

Donations may be made in Charlie's honor to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 146 N. Monroe St., Butler, PA 16001, or to St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler, PA 16001.

