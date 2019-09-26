Charles R. Huff Sr., 76, of Butler passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Born Feb. 9, 1943, in Butler, he was a son of the late George A. and Eleanor Matson Huff.
Chuck was employed for 40 years as a manager of Elliott's Tire Service. He retired in 2005.
He was of the Christian faith.
He was a member of the Butler Area Street Machine Car Club.
As an outgoing and loving man, Chuck considered everyone a friend. In addition to his love of spending time with and caring for his family and his many friends, he enjoyed making wine, canning fruits and vegetables, and bowling, especially duckpins.
He is survived by one son, Charles R. Huff Jr. and his girlfriend, Tina Cobbett, of Butler; one daughter, Traci Lynn Lindsay and her husband, David Lindsay, of Butler; two brothers, Leslie G. Huff and his wife, Carole, of Butler, and Dallas L. Huff of Butler; two sisters, Joan Cole of Butler, and Sandra Guetthoff and her husband, Bill, of Butler; and two grandchildren, Cody Huff and Lauren Lindsay and her fiancé, Eli Knapp.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Jones Huff, who passed away on Nov. 29, 1991.
HUFF - Friends of Charles R. Huff Sr., who died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Chuck's son-in-law, Pastor David Lindsay of Divine Ridge Ministries, officiating.
Burial will take place in St. Michael's Cemetery.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 26, 2019