Charles R. "Chuck" Yearick, 84, of Renfrew, formerly of Butler, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at his residence.
Chuck was born July 18, 1935, in Bellefonte, the son of the late Russell D. Yearick and the late Dorothy K. Dorman Yearick.
Chuck was a member of Community Alliance Church and the Dunbar Community Center. He proudly served with the U.S. National Guard.
Chuck retired from Castle Rubber as a plant engineer following 33 years of service. After his retirement he performed maintenance duties at his church.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Verna C. Haskin Yearick, whom he married Feb. 14, 1979; three daughters, Wanda Sampson of Fla., twin daughters, Barbara Kay (Ritchie) Packard and Diana Lee (Michael) Walker, both of Butler; one son, Jason James Yearick of Butler; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are three stepdaughters, Cynthia Lou Fisher of Fla., Kimberly Sue (David) Wheeler of Minn. and Traci Jayne Williamson of Butler; one sister, Mirian Immel of Pleasant Gap; and two brothers, John Yearick of Bellefonte and Walter E. Yearick of Centre Hall, Pa.
Chuck was preceded in death by one brother; one sister; and one stepdaughter.
YEARICK - The family of Charles R. "Chuck" Yearick, who died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Community Alliance Church, Mercer Road, Butler.
Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Dennis Krajacic, his pastor, officiating.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Community Alliance Church.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 16, 2019