Charles Ray Campbell Jr., 94, of Dessa Lane, Karns City, Concord Township, passed away early Thursday morning, Nov. 19, 2020, at his home near Hooker.
Charles Ray was born Feb. 1, 1926, in Concord Township. He was the son of the late Herbert Ray and Dessa Irene Cumberland Campbell.
Ray attended school in Concord Township.
Ray worked at the Bantam Car Co., Valvoline Oil Co., Bruin Oil and Pullman Standard. He was self-employed for many years.
Junior was a member of the Western Pennsylvania Coon and Fox Hunters Association, and was an avid coon hunter. He enjoyed working on his old pickup trucks, and still got a kick out of watching wrestling on TV.
Ray is survived by a son, Randy Campbell and his wife, Linda, of West Sunbury; three grandchildren, Hope Ashbaugh and her husband, Ron, of Mercer, Randi Lynn Barrett and her husband, Jeremy, of Hammondsville, Ohio, and Cody Campbell and his wife, Carolina, of Madison, Wis.; and two great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Liam Barrett of Hammondsville, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Irene Deal Campbell, who passed away in 2003; and two sons, Roger Ray Campbell and Kevin Lee Campbell.
CAMPBELL - A private graveside service for Charles Ray Campbell Jr., who died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, will be held Saturday.
The Rev. Daniel Hall, pastor of Tower Presbyterian Church, will officiate at Concord Cemetery, Concord Township. Ray will be laid to rest beside his wife and sons.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Karns City.
Memorial contributions may be made to any Down syndrome charity.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com
