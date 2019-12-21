Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles "Skip" Ritson. View Sign Service Information Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home 5701 Highway 277 South Abilene , TX 79606 (325)-698-2200 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles "Skip" Ritson, 69, of Abilene, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Sweetwater, Texas.

Skip, as he was known by his family, was born in Butler, and was the son of the late William and Kate (McGinley) Ritson.

He grew up in Butler with his two brothers and enjoyed participating in typical boyhood fun and outdoor activities unique to this area.

After graduating from Butler Area Senior High School in 1968, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served his country faithfully and honorably for 20 years.

While stationed in England, he was introduced by friends to Vera P. Peacher, whom he married in 1976, and welcomed into the family her son, Nigel.

He retired from Dyess Air Force base in Abilene, and stayed there and finished raising his three children. He worked several jobs as a civilian.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, shooting and being outdoors.

He will be remembered for his strong work ethic and his simplistic approach to life.

He is survived by his children, Billy Ritson and his wife, Rebecca, and Sara Ritson, all of Abilene; his grandchildren, Daniel, Caitlin, Matthew, Alice, Cadence, Logan, Hunter and Brad; his daughter-in-law, Kate; his brother, William "Bill" Ritson, and his wife, Linda; his sister-in-law, Beverly Ritson; one aunt, Mae Ritson; and a host of special cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Vera P. Ritson; his son, Nigel Peacher; his parents; and his beloved brother, Larry Ritson.

RITSON - A private family burial for Charles "Skip" Ritson, who died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, will be held at a later date in Butler.

Services were entrusted to Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, Abilene, Texas.







