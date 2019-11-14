Charles "Chuck" Taylor, 76, of Cranberry Township passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
He was born July 2, 1943, in Columbus, Mo., and was the son of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Hannah) Taylor.
Chuck was a graduate of Northwestern University, where he first cultivated his lifelong love of film.
He served his country during the Vietnam conflict as a naval officer aboard the aircraft carrier, the USS Shangri-La.
Following his service, he earned his M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Business and embarked on a long career, pursuing his interest in business and computer technology.
Chuck was a longtime member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Freedom, Pa.
Throughout his life, Chuck may be best remembered by his loved ones as a person of great taste, with an uncanny ability to recognize and admire parts of life that are normally overlooked. This was especially true of his deep and often surprising appreciation of movies (especially bad ones), jokes (especially good ones), wooden roller coasters, and above all his love for his family. He enriched all of our lives.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Jean (Happel) Taylor; his two much-loved sons, Christopher and Nathan; and his beloved daughter-in-law, Jane; his brother, Robert Taylor; and many loved family members and friends.
TAYLOR - A memorial service for Charles "Chuck" Taylor, who died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 60 Rochester Road, Freedom. A luncheon will be held following the service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Devlin Funeral Home, Cranberry Township.
Please visit www.devlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 14, 2019