Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church 432 Center Ave. Butler , PA

Charles "Chuck" V. Thomas, 73, of Fairview, Pa., formerly of Butler, passed away on Oct. 31, 2019.

He was born Oct. 9, 1946, in Butler, and was the son of the late Charles Michael Thomas and the late Elisa Dematteis Thomas.

He worked for Armco/AK Steel, serving as a union representative, and retiring in 2009 after 30 years of service.

He was a member of the Sons of Italy and the American Legion Post 117 of Butler.

His favorite number was 44. He played, coached, and umpired softball, and enjoyed playing cards with longtime friends. He was very patriotic.

He loved spending time with his family and playing with his grandchildren. He also loved picnics and parties, and spending time in Station 4 and the "Cave."

Chuck is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marsha Jeanne Thomas, whom he married on June 7, 1969; one son, Christopher Thomas of Butler; two daughters, Lisa (René Frank) Thomas of Cranberry Township, and Stephanie (Stephen) Kuligowski of Fairview, Pa.; two grandchildren, Ella Kuligowski and Mason Kuligowski; one brother, Robert Thomas of Greece City, Pa.; and two sisters, MaryAnn (Larry) Townsend of Sarver, and Jaqueline Apel of McCandless.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Thomas; and a brother-in-law, Bruce Apel.

THOMAS - Friends of Charles "Chuck" V. Thomas, who died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler, with Father Kevin Fazio officiating.

Burial will take place in North Side Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053, or Kidney Cancer Association, 9450 S.W. Gemini Drive #38629, Beaverton, OR 97008-7105.

