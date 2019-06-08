Charles W. Hack, 81, of Cranberry Township passed away on Thursdaysurrounded by his loved ones.
Chuck was the beloved husband of Joan (Gallaher) Hack; loving father of Brad (Staci) Hack; dear grandfather of Krista and Greggory; great-grandfather of Adalynn and Benjamin; and the brother of Andrew (Mary) Hack.
Chuck is also survived by his nieces and nephews.
HACK - Family and friends of Charles W. Hack,who died Thursday, June 6, 2019, are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chuck's name to the Kidney Foundation.
Condolences may be offered at www.devlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from June 8 to June 9, 2019