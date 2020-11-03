Charles "Chuck" W. Novotny, 59, of Orange, Mass., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Athol Memorial Hospital.
He was born Feb. 8, 1961, in Northampton, Mass., and was the son of the late Gerald Novotny and Maureen (Hillman) Spencer.
Chuck was a graduate of Smith Vocation High School, and later went on to receive a master's degree in business from Western New England College.
He was a retired chief petty officer of the U.S. Coast Guard. Chuck was most proud of being a rescue swimmer, and for the service of his country.
After the service, he received a job as a construction analyst for GSA, where he worked for several years.
Chuck was known for being very talented, especially with his carpentry skills. Chuck and his wife, Dianne, would renovate old homes. After the work was done, they would throw large BBQ and pool parties for all their friends and family to enjoy.
He liked playing Keno, going on casino trips, singing karaoke and riding his Harley trike.
Chuck embraced life. He was always that kind, doting man, who will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
He was a life member of Mars VFW Post 7505, and member of the American Legion Post 34 in Plaistow, N.H., and IOS (Independent Order of Scalper) "Red Wolf" of Montague.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dianne (Reil) Novotny of Orange, Mass.; his mother, Maureen (Hillman) Spencer of Florence, Mass.; his children, Christine Novotny of Southwick, Mass., Jessica Novotny and fiancée, Melissa Lyons of Easthampton, Mass.; his stepchildren, Steele Kott and his wife, Amy, of Easthampton, Mass., Brittany Kott and Olivia Stankowski, both of Easthampton, Mass., and Abigail Stankowski of Orange, Mass.; his grandsons, Lucas Laclair and Nathyn Novotny, both of Easthampton; his brothers, Michael and Thomas, both of Northampton; his sisters, Linda Herfurth of Florence, Ann White and her husband, Mike, of Chesterfield, and Susan Hogan and her husband, Francis, of Williamsburg; her brothers-in-law, Ron, Greg and Jeremy and his wife, Anna Reil; his sisters-in-law, Rhonda Gero, and Laurie Pelott and her husband, Ted; several nieces, nephews and friends; and his "beloved boys," Tucker and Whiskey.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Herbert and Dorothy Reil, and Deborah and Dennis Reil.
NOVOTNY - Calling hours for Charles "Chuck" W. Novotny, who died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME, 120 Damon Road, Northampton, Mass.
The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, where a prayer service will begin at 11 a.m. and will be officiated by the Rev. Richard Bondi.
Burial will be private and in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chuck's name to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required at all times.
For more information, or to leave a message of personal condolence, please visit www.drozdalfuneralhome.com
