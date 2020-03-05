Charles W. "Chuck" Schwartzmiller, 84, of Slippery Rock, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed peacefully on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, with his family by his side.
He was the beloved husband of the late Jo Ann L. (Baldesberger) Schwartzmiller; the loving father of Charles W. "CW" (Becky) Schwartzmiller; grandfather of Vanessa (Jake) Morris; brother of the late Selma (John) Enright, Clara (Fred) Tucciarone, Thomas "Tucker" (Jeanne), Bertha (Anthony) Defeo, Albert (Betty), Ralph (Irene "Chick"), Rita (John) Harris and Leo (Irene "Budzy") Schwartzmiller.
Uncle Chuck, along with his legendary annual "Pig Roast," will be deeply missed by numerous loving nieces, nephews and friends.
SCHWARTZMILLER - As per his wishes, there will be no visitation for Charles W. "Chuck" Schwartzmiller, who died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Friends and family are invited to gather for a graveside committal service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Wolf Creek Cemetery, 891 New Castle Road, Slippery Rock. If attending, Uncle Chuck requests that everyone dresses comfy and casual.
Arrangements have been entrusted to BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, 2201 Bensonia Ave., Pittsburgh.
To leave a tribute or memorial, visit us at: www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 5, 2020