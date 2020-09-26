Charlotte Eileen Allison, 92 of Slippery Rock passed away at AHN-Grove City on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2020.



Born in Harrisville on Jan. 1, 1928, she was the daughter of the late James Leroy and Carrie B. Lynch Riddle.



She married Robert Marvin Allison on Sept. 24, 1949, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 2016.



Charlotte and Bob owned and operated Allison's Isalys in Slippery Rock for over 22 years. At one time or another, all the local kids worked at Isalys.



She was a member of Center Presbyterian Church in Slippery Rock, where she was a former Sunday school teacher and deacon.



She was a member of the Slippery Rock Women's Club, an avid golfer and enjoyed reading.



She had formerly been active as a volunteer for the Feed My Sheep Cupboard.



Survivors include her sons, Robert M. (Cindy) Allison Jr. of Rutherfordton, N.C., and Gene (Joy) Allison of Slippery Rock; five grandchildren, Robert Joseph Allison, Kerri Maynor, Heather Zook, Fred DeLong and Autumn Daoust; nine great-grandchildren, Brittany Samuels, Clarence Zook, Lexi Maynor, Seana Zook, Allisa Maynor, Bella Maynor, Liam DeLong, Dylan Daoust and Derek Daoust.



She is preceded in death by six sisters and two half-brothers.



Allison - A celebration of life will be observed for Charlotte Eileen Allison, who died Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Center Presbyterian Church, 211 Center St., Slippery Rock, with the Rev. William Mumaw, presiding.



Family will receive friends following the service in the social hall of the church.



Memorial contributions may be given to the Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue.



Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.





