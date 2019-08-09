Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Elizabeth Moore. View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Service 7:00 PM Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charlotte Elizabeth (Mom) Moore, 71, of Butler, passed away Wednesday at her home surrounded by family after a fierce, brave battle with cancer. Born April 22, 1948, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Morgan) Zentner.

Charlotte was strong in her faith and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed expressing herself through her artwork.



Charlotte was known as a selfless soul and for her loving - kindness, particularly to strangers and to those she felt were less fortunate.

Charlotte enjoyed spending time with her family and you would often find her at one of her grandkid's sporting events, running them from place to place, and looking for ways to help out her family.

Charlotte was generous and greatly hospitable to various charities and was particularly partial to contributing to .



Surviving are her husband, Russell A. Moore of Butler; her daughter, Tina R. (Troy) Pisor of Butler; her son, Joseph B. Moore of Butler; her stepsons, Russell A. Moore II of Stafford, Va., David M. Moore of Chesterfield, Va., and Jeffrey H. Moore of Bristol, Tenn.; her stepdaughter, Lisa M. Elliot of Lawrenceville, Ga.; 14 grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.



MOORE - Friends of Charlotte Elizabeth Moore, who died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 5 until the time of the service at 7 p.m. Sunday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with Pastor Joel Benson officiating.

Contributions may be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Butler, or the Butler County Humane Society.

