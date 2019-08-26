Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Lynne "Chuckie" Burtner. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Charlotte Lynne (Kauf) Burtner, 75, of Butler, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital after many years of illness.

She was born Sept. 18, 1943, to the late Clyde and Winona (Perine) Kauf.

Known as "Chuckie," she had a career in health care having trained and worked at Butler Hospital as an X-ray technologist and as a school nurse at Jefferson and Penn elementary schools. Chuckie had a home-based sewing business, operated a Christmas tree farm with her husband and served her church and community with baking and sewing. She kept a beautiful home and enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jim Burtner of Butler; one son, Shawn Burtner (Jeanine) of Cabot and her two grandchildren Madison and Makayla; one daughter, Holly Burtner Raus (Robert) of Atlanta, Ga., and her two grandchildren Parker and Mary; two brothers, Lance Kauf (Sheila) and William Kauf, both of West Sunbury; and a large number of beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Darla Kauf Watson; and one brother, Randal Kauf of West Sunbury.

BURTNER - Visitation for Charlotte Lynne (Kauf) Burtner, who died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Summit Presbyterian Church, 181 Caldwell Drive, Butler.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Dr. Tom Jones, officiating.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Thompson-Miller Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Flowers or donations in memory of Chuckie may be sent to Summit Presbyterian Church, 181 Caldwell Drive, Butler, PA 16002.

Online condolences can be given at



