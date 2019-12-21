Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charmaine B. Viola. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Memorial Mass 9:00 AM St. Gregory Roman Catholic Church 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charmaine B. Viola, 91, of Zelienople passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, while under the care of Passavant Retirement Community.

Born Feb. 4, 1928, in Edenborn, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Ruth Frost Townsend.

After graduating high school, Charmaine moved to Pittsburgh and found her calling as a telephone operator with Bell Telephone. It was here she met her future husband, Tullio "Doc" Viola. They married on April 11, 1953, settled in the Pittsburgh area and started their family.

Charmaine was a faithful member of St. Gregory Roman Catholic Church in Zelienople.

Charmaine loved her kids and her grandkids; anything and everything they loved doing, she loved and supported. She loved cooking and baking. There were always chocolate chip cookies in the cookie jar and spaghetti sauce cooking on the stove.

Charmaine was a gambler at heart. She loved bingo, playing cards, going to the casino and her beloved "scratch-off" lottery tickets.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Tom A. Viola of New York City; her daughters, Jane (Denny) Mason of Cranberry Township, Joyce Frame of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Barbara Ford of North Carolina; her grandchildren, Julie (Daniel) Mardis of Zelienople and Jay (Emma) Mason of Morgantown, W.Va.; her great-grandchildren, Callie and Brody Mardis; three brothers; one sister; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, "Doc," Charmaine was preceded in death by her sons-in-law, Scott Frame and Paul Ford; three brothers; and three sisters.

VIOLA - A memorial Mass for Charmaine B. Viola, who died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at St. Gregory Roman Catholic Church, 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople.

Charmaine will be laid to rest at the Zelienople Community Mausoleum.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, Zelienople.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in her honor to the Zelienople Rotary Club, P.O. Box 245, Zelienople, PA 16063, or to the Lutheran Senior Life Foundation, 105 Burgess Drive, Zelienople, PA 16063.

