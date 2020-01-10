Cheri L. McGregor, 57, of Butler passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Cheri was born Nov. 12, 1962, in Butler.She was the daughter of the late George W. Compton and Madeline Robison.
Cheri was a 1981 graduate of Moniteau High School.
She was a caring wife and mother.Cheri loved her family and all of the animals on the farm, especially her dog, Buddy.
Cheri is survived by her husband of 37 years, Robert E. McGregor, whom she married Sept. 10, 1982; her son, William Dean McGregor of Slippery Rock; her granddaughter, Riley Belle McGregor; her mother and stepfather, Madeline and Jerrold Robison of Butler; her sister, Debbie Compton of Butler; and her father-in-law, Dean McGregor of Butler.
In addition to her father, Cheri was preceded in death by her son, Dustin G. McGregor, who died July 18, 1990; her brother, George Compton; and her mother-in-law, Helen McGregor.
MCGREGOR - The family of Cheri L. McGregor, who died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m.Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Dennis Hindman of the Springdale Lutheran Church officiating.
Burial will be in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 10, 2020