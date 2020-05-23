Cheri Lynette (Rhodes) McConnell, 59, of Summerfield, Fla., formerly of Slippery Rock and Butler, passed away May 18, 2020.
Born March 19, 1961, Cheri was the daughter of Faye Fratus (Bart) and James Rhodes.
In addition to her parents, Cheri is survived by her daughter, Sarah (Justin) Prince; her son, James Rigby; her grandson, Justin Prince Jr.; her brother, David (Becky) Rhodes; her niece, Shannon Rhodes; her nephews, Joshua Lamberton and Daniel Rhodes; and a great-nephew, Connor Young.
She is also survived by her stepfather, Bart Fratus; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ward and Helen McCall, and Cecil and Agnes Rhodes.
MCCONNELL - Per her request, there will be no visitation or services for Cheri Lynette (Rhodes) McConnell, who died Monday, May 18, 2020.
Arrangements were handled by the National Cremation Society, Fruitland Park, Fla.
Memorial donations are being accepted to establish an educational trust for Cheri's son, James.
Please visit www.nationalcremation.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 23, 2020.