Cheri Lynette McConnell
1961 - 2020
Cheri Lynette (Rhodes) McConnell, 59, of Summerfield, Fla., formerly of Slippery Rock and Butler, passed away May 18, 2020.
Born March 19, 1961, Cheri was the daughter of Faye Fratus (Bart) and James Rhodes.
In addition to her parents, Cheri is survived by her daughter, Sarah (Justin) Prince; her son, James Rigby; her grandson, Justin Prince Jr.; her brother, David (Becky) Rhodes; her niece, Shannon Rhodes; her nephews, Joshua Lamberton and Daniel Rhodes; and a great-nephew, Connor Young.
She is also survived by her stepfather, Bart Fratus; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ward and Helen McCall, and Cecil and Agnes Rhodes.
MCCONNELL - Per her request, there will be no visitation or services for Cheri Lynette (Rhodes) McConnell, who died Monday, May 18, 2020.
Arrangements were handled by the National Cremation Society, Fruitland Park, Fla.
Memorial donations are being accepted to establish an educational trust for Cheri's son, James.
Please visit www.nationalcremation.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation Society Fruitland Park
320 Heald Way
The Villages, FL 32163
3527280093
