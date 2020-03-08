Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cherida Kay "Klara" Bauer. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Cherida Kay (Klara) Thrasher Bauer, 60, formerly of Butler, passed away Tuesday in Missouri.



Cherida was a born caregiver as shown in her jobs working in a Children's Home in Florida after receiving her degree in early childhood education from Warner Southern College.



Later, Cherida worked as a certified nurses aide and eventually received her LPN from Lenape.



She worked at several nursing homes, but her favorite jobs were private duty nursing, where she could work one on one with people that became "family" to her.



She was passionate about her work and truly loved her patients.



Cherida was reunited with her college love and they were married in 2001, a true love story. She was extremely proud of her family and will be remembered and missed.



Surviving is her mother, Winnie Joyce Klara of Butler; one brother, Bernie (Mary) Klara of Butler; one sister, Joyce L. (John) Greene of Freeport; her nieces, Emylie (Chris) Jonczak of Freeport and Shawna Klara of Butler; her nephews, Robert Greene of Florida, and Alex Klara and Adam Klara, both of Butler; her great-nephews, Harper, Hunter and Connor Jonczak of Freeport; and her great-niece, Kaylee Jonczak of Freeport.



She was preceded in death by her father, Stanley "Stas" Klara; and her first husband, David Thrasher.



BAUER - Friends of Cherida Kay (Klara) Thrasher Bauer, who died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.



Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at North Main Street Church of God.



Interment will follow in Butler County Memorial Park.



For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



