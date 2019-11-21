Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Ann Young. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Send Flowers Obituary

Cheryl Ann Young, 66, of New Sewickley Township, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, while under the care of UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born June 22, 1953, in Apollo, she was the daughter of the late Richard Harding Davis and Nona Elizabeth Grubbs Davis.

As an only child, she was close to her parents and enjoyed camping and outdoor activities with them.

Cheryl began her lifelong mission of helping others in her community as an EMT for Oklahoma Borough and later, earning her LPN certification from Passavant Hospital. Over the next 35 years, she continued her nursing career in the Passavant Hospital emergency room, at private physician offices, the VNA, and as a diabetic instructor.

In her free time, Cheryl enjoyed cross-stitching, making jewelry, baking, gardening and vacationing at the beach, and she had a love for birdwatching.

After she was diagnosed with cancer in 2014, Cheryl became involved in an online community, the Carcinoid NET (neuroendocrine tumor) Group, in which she made many friends, who shared their experiences with her and brought her comfort during her illness. Above all, she was a loving wife and mother, who enjoyed spending time with her family.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 38 years, Neal Wayne Young, whom she married on Nov. 14, 1981; her daughter, Jennifer Elizabeth Young and her fiancé, Gary Perovich Jr., of Rochester, Pa.; and her son, Matthew Richard Young of Carnegie.

YOUNG - Family and friends of Cheryl Ann Young, who died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, where a memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. The Rev. Timothy Dawes of St. Paul's Lutheran Church will officiate.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Cheryl's honor in support of the NET, Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation, 321 Columbus Ave., Suite 5R, Boston, MA 02116, or at

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



