Cheryl J. Grosick, 75, of Evans City, after a strong, hard fought 20-month battle with acute myeloid leukemia, succumbed to the disease Tuesday, March 10, 2020 while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.

Born Dec. 14, 1944 in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late H. Eugene Johnston and A. Ruth Keller Johnston.

Cheryl was previously employed as an executive assistant at both Glade Run Lutheran Services and SAE. She retired as the office manager at Grosick Trucking & TMG Services.

She enjoyed lake life as a member of the Lake Latonka Community, and water hobbies such as swimming and boating on rivers and lakes. She also liked going on snowmobiling trips with her family.

In her free time, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cross stitching, and most importantly, quilting. She was a member of the Sew Broke Quilters Group.

Above all, she treasured watching her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her beloved husband, Timothy O. Grosick; her children, Timothy M. Grosick of Evans City, Steven G. (Linelle) Grosick of Oakdale, Pa., and Lori A. Grosick of Mars; her grandchildren, Trevor M. Grosick, Piper H. Grosick, Harper M. Grosick and Tanner M. Grosick; her sister, Cathy (Robert) Dunwoody of Renfrew; and her beloved pets, Ginger and Toby.

GROSICK - The family of Cheryl J. Grosick, who died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

The memorial service for Cheryl will be attended privately by her family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Cheryl's honor to the Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232 (412-623-4700) (

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



