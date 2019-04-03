Cheryl Storrs, 70, of Cranberry Township passed away on Mondaysurrounded by her loved ones.
Born Feb. 22, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Mildred (Adams) Greene.
Cheryl was the beloved wife of Dan Storrs; loving mother of Matt and Sara (Adrian) Mendez; proud grandma of Adrianna, Lucas, Elena, Anna and Grant; and the dear sister of Patsy Vitale, Shirley Spencer and Allen Greene.
STORRS- Memorial services for Cheryl Storrs, who died Monday, April 1, 2019, will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday at Cranberry Community United Presbyterian Church, 2662 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.
Professional arrangements have been entrusted to Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry.
