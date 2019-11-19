Guest Book View Sign Service Information Roofner-Collins-Warren Fh & Crematory Services Inc 544 Chestnut St Meadville , PA 16335 (814)-724-2120 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM East Butler Presbyterian Church 900 Randolph Ave. East Butler , PA View Map Service 11:00 AM East Butler Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Chester Allen Alwine, 67, of Jamestown, Pa., was called home on Nov. 18, 2019, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.

He was born on July 23, 1952, in Butler, and was the son of the late Alfred and Joan Geibel Alwine.

He married his best friend, Gerry Spahn, on June 28, 1980. She survives.

Chester worked for the Butler Area School District for 20 years.

He was a member and deacon of the East Butler Presbyterian Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Chester was preceded in death by his daughter, Amie Alwine; and his sisters, Charlene and Darlene Alwine.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Gerry Alwine of Jamestown; his daughter, Angie Karenbauer, and her children, Amielia and Patrick, of Butler; his stepson, Russell Baptiste of Butler; three step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; his stepmother, Dolores Alwine of Butler; six brothers, Al Alwine and his wife, Sandy, of Akron, Ohio, Terry Alwine and his wife, Karen, of Sarver, Tom Alwine and his wife, Helen, of Butler, Darryl Alwine and his wife, Cindy, of Worthington, Roger Alwine of Worthington, and Randy Alwine and his wife, Michelle, of Akron, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

ALWINE - Family and friends of Chester Allen Alwine, who died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, are invited to a celebration of life from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at East Butler Presbyterian Church, 900 Randolph Ave., East Butler.

Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home, 544 Chestnut St., Meadville, has been entrusted with the care of services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Butler Presbyterian Church, 900 Randolph Ave., East Butler, PA 16029.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Chester's book of memories at



Chester Allen Alwine, 67, of Jamestown, Pa., was called home on Nov. 18, 2019, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.He was born on July 23, 1952, in Butler, and was the son of the late Alfred and Joan Geibel Alwine.He married his best friend, Gerry Spahn, on June 28, 1980. She survives.Chester worked for the Butler Area School District for 20 years.He was a member and deacon of the East Butler Presbyterian Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.In addition to his parents, Chester was preceded in death by his daughter, Amie Alwine; and his sisters, Charlene and Darlene Alwine.Survivors include his beloved wife, Gerry Alwine of Jamestown; his daughter, Angie Karenbauer, and her children, Amielia and Patrick, of Butler; his stepson, Russell Baptiste of Butler; three step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; his stepmother, Dolores Alwine of Butler; six brothers, Al Alwine and his wife, Sandy, of Akron, Ohio, Terry Alwine and his wife, Karen, of Sarver, Tom Alwine and his wife, Helen, of Butler, Darryl Alwine and his wife, Cindy, of Worthington, Roger Alwine of Worthington, and Randy Alwine and his wife, Michelle, of Akron, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.ALWINE - Family and friends of Chester Allen Alwine, who died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, are invited to a celebration of life from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at East Butler Presbyterian Church, 900 Randolph Ave., East Butler.Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home, 544 Chestnut St., Meadville, has been entrusted with the care of services.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Butler Presbyterian Church, 900 Randolph Ave., East Butler, PA 16029.Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Chester's book of memories at www.warrenfh.com Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close