Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
East Butler Presbyterian Church
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
East Butler Presbyterian Church
Chester Allen Alwine, 67, of Jamestown, Pa., was called home on Nov. 18, 2019, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.
He was born on July 23, 1952, in Butler, and was the son of the late Alfred and Joan Geibel Alwine.
He married his best friend, Gerry Spahn, on June 28, 1980. She survives.
Chester worked for the Butler Area School District for 20 years.
He was a member and deacon of the East Butler Presbyterian Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Chester was preceded in death by his daughter, Amie Alwine; and his sisters, Charlene and Darlene Alwine.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Gerry Alwine of Jamestown; his daughter, Angie Karenbauer, and her children, Amielia and Patrick, of Butler; his stepson, Russell Baptiste of Butler; three step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; his stepmother, Dolores Alwine of Butler; six brothers, Al Alwine and his wife, Sandy, of Akron, Ohio, Terry Alwine and his wife, Karen, of Sarver, Tom Alwine and his wife, Helen, of Butler, Darryl Alwine and his wife, Cindy, of Worthington, Roger Alwine of Worthington, and Randy Alwine and his wife, Michelle, of Akron, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
ALWINE - Family and friends of Chester Allen Alwine, who died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, are invited to a celebration of life from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at East Butler Presbyterian Church, 900 Randolph Ave., East Butler.
Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home, 544 Chestnut St., Meadville, has been entrusted with the care of services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Butler Presbyterian Church, 900 Randolph Ave., East Butler, PA 16029.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Chester's book of memories at www.warrenfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 19, 2019
