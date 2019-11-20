Chester William "Chet" Bowser Sr., 77, of Hilliards, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice, surrounded by his family following a short battle with mesothelioma.
Chet was born Dec. 31, 1941, in Bruin, and was the son of the late George G. Bowser and the late Hazel Ridley Bowser.
He retired from Indspec Chemical in 2004, after 28 years. Then he and his wife owned and operated a blueberry patch in Hilliards.
Chet was a longtime member of the Christian Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. He enjoyed spending time with people, especially in the ministry work.
Chet is survived by his wife, Barbara (Skelton) Bowser, whom he married July 2, 1963; three sons, Chester "Chad" (Wendy) Bowser Jr. of Bruin, Carl (Janet) Bowser of Hilliards, and Christopher (Dottie) Bowser of Hilliards; and eight grandchildren.
He is also survived by one sister, S. Jeanette (Jim) Baucom of Parker; three brothers, G. Williard (Betty) Bowser of Parker, Roy (Beverly) Bowser of Kentucky, and Richard (Sharon) Bowser of Bruin; and Steve Hannah of Hilliards, who was a neighbor and good friend, who thought of Chet as his "Dad."
Chet was preceded in death by one sister, Dixie Bowser.
BOWSER - The family of Chester William "Chet" Bowser Sr., who died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, will welcome friends from 1:30 p.m. until his memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 157 Unionville Road, Butler. James Goldinger, a family friend, will be officiating.
A gathering of remembrance will follow at the North Washington Social Hall, 2225 Oneida Valley Road, Route 38, Petrolia.
Burial will be private.
Arrangements were entrusted to William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 20, 2019