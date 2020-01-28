Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christie Lynn Decker. View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Christie Lynn Decker passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at her home in Florida following a courageous six and a half-year battle with ALS.

Born June 22, 1959, in Butler, she was the daughter of the Rev. Gordon K. Powell and the late Shirley J. Powell.

Christie graduated from Butler Senior High School in 1977, and from Grove City College in 1981.

She had a special love for children and was a teacher at Portersville Christian School, North Main Christian School (now Penn Christian Academy) and Fishhawk Preschool in Florida.

An accomplished musician, she was active in the musical, and the children's and women's ministries of North Main Street Church of God in Butler.

Christie was a member of the Fishhawk Fellowship Church.

She was an exceptionally loving wife, mother, daughter and friend.

Christie married Leslie E. Decker II on July 19, 1980, in Butler.

In addition to her father, Gordon K. (Janis) Powell, she is survived by her husband, Leslie E. Decker II; a daughter, Brittany (Remington) Bartlett of Lutherville, Md.; two sons, Jordan Decker of Tampa, Fla., and Brendan Decker of Knoxville, Tenn.; a brother, Scott K. (Christine) Powell of Grove City; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Christie was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley J. Powell; and her grandparents, the Rev. and Mrs. N.K. Powell, and Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Hutchison.

DECKER - A private family memorial service was held in Florida for Christie Lynn Decker, who died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.

Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with the Rev. A.C. Phipps, retired associate pastor of North Main Street Church of God, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Christie's name to The ALS Association, 1275 K. Street NW, Suite 250, Washington, D.C. 20005.

Please visit



Christie Lynn Decker passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at her home in Florida following a courageous six and a half-year battle with ALS.Born June 22, 1959, in Butler, she was the daughter of the Rev. Gordon K. Powell and the late Shirley J. Powell.Christie graduated from Butler Senior High School in 1977, and from Grove City College in 1981.She had a special love for children and was a teacher at Portersville Christian School, North Main Christian School (now Penn Christian Academy) and Fishhawk Preschool in Florida.An accomplished musician, she was active in the musical, and the children's and women's ministries of North Main Street Church of God in Butler.Christie was a member of the Fishhawk Fellowship Church.She was an exceptionally loving wife, mother, daughter and friend.Christie married Leslie E. Decker II on July 19, 1980, in Butler.In addition to her father, Gordon K. (Janis) Powell, she is survived by her husband, Leslie E. Decker II; a daughter, Brittany (Remington) Bartlett of Lutherville, Md.; two sons, Jordan Decker of Tampa, Fla., and Brendan Decker of Knoxville, Tenn.; a brother, Scott K. (Christine) Powell of Grove City; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.Christie was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley J. Powell; and her grandparents, the Rev. and Mrs. N.K. Powell, and Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Hutchison.DECKER - A private family memorial service was held in Florida for Christie Lynn Decker, who died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with the Rev. A.C. Phipps, retired associate pastor of North Main Street Church of God, officiating.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Christie's name to The ALS Association, 1275 K. Street NW, Suite 250, Washington, D.C. 20005.

