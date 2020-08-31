1/1
Christina Lea "Christi" Mowry
Christina Lea Mowry, 40, of Apollo, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 29, 2020, at her home.

Christi was born on Nov. 23, 1979, to Robert Mowry II and Catherine Eizenhafer Rhyne in Pittsburgh.

After graduating from Booker T. Washington High School in Pensacola, Fla., in 1998, she went on to graduate from the University of Central Florida in 2007.

After graduation, she worked at the House of Blues in Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, Fla. She also lived in Evergreen, Colo., and Pensacola, Fla., before returning to the Pittsburgh area in 2017.

She graduated from the Lenape Technical School practical nursing program in 2020 and worked at West Haven Manor.

She is survived by her father, Robert Mowry II; stepmother, Jerilyn Mowry; brother, Matthew Mowry and sister-in-law Kelley Mowry; nephews Jonathan and Aidan Mowry; aunts, Regina Staymates, Patty Pataky, Pam Mowry and Bea Airgood; uncle, Jackie Eizenhafer; and great-aunt, Betty Eizenhafer.

Christi will also be forever remembered by her extended family, numerous cousins, and dear friends.

Christi was predeceased by her mother, Catherine Eizenhafer Rhyne, and brother Robert Mowry III.

Mowry - The family of Christina Lea Mowry, who died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home Family, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the funeral home with Rev. Mark Brady officiating.

Interment will follow in Mount Airy Cemetery in Natrona Height.

Per the governor's mandate, no more than 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at a time and guests are asked to please wear a mask or face covering and practice social distancing.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
SEP
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
