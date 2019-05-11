Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christina R. Santillo. View Sign Service Information Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc 309 Spring Ave Ellwood City , PA 16117 (724)-758-3222 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc 309 Spring Ave Ellwood City , PA 16117 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc 309 Spring Ave Ellwood City , PA 16117 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Holy Redeemer Church Send Flowers Obituary

Christina R. Santillo, 95, of Ellwood City passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday at the home of her son in Valencia following a courageous 18-month battle with cancer.

She was born Nov. 4, 1923, in Chewton, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Jennie (D'Andrea) Maietta.

She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1941.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael L. Santillo, who died Jan. 24, 1989. They were married Aug. 1, 1942.

A loving and compassionate wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Christina will be remembered most fondly by friends and family for her warm and caring nature and welcoming hospitality.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, playing cards and crocheting, often making afghans for family, and church and community fundraisers.

She faithfully worshipped at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, where she was a lifetime member of the Christian Mothers Ladies Guild. She volunteered in the Holy Redeemer School cafeteria for over 50 years.

Christina is survived by six sons, Michael (Priscilla) Santillo of Ellwood City, Richard (Jane) Santillo of Seminole, Fla., Robert (Gayle) Santillo of Valencia, Gary Santillo of Edinboro, Raymond (LuAnn) Santillo of Ellwood City, and Thomas (Pam) Santillo of Pittsburgh.

She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, Betsy (James) Amato, Gregory (Kim) Santillo, Christy (Scott) Kravetz, Christopher (Liz) Santillo, Jayme (Matt) Orn, Tara (Zach) Carter, Megan (Dave) Moore, Robbie Santillo, Jenna (Gary) Valentino, T.J. (Tasha) Santillo, Michael Santillo, Nick (Jessica) Santillo, Katie (Kyle) Knisley, Jessie Santillo and Joey Santillo; and 19 great-grandchildren, and two more are expected in the coming months.

In addition to her parents and her husband of 46 years, Christina was preceded in death by six brothers, Charles Maietta, Andrew Maietta, Peter Maietta, Dominick Maietta, Michael Maietta and Genery Maietta; two sisters, Effie DeMaio and Florence Caravaggio; and her beloved daughter-in-law, Barbara Santillo.

SANTILLO - Visitation for Christina R. Santillo, who died Friday, May 10, 2019, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Samuel Teolis Funeral Home and Crematory, 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City.

Members of the Holy Redeemer Christian Mothers are asked to meet at the church by 9:50 a.m. Tuesday to form an honor guard.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Redeemer Church with the Rev. Mark Thomas officiating.

Interment will follow at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Christina's name to the Holy Redeemer Angel Fund, 300 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City, PA, 16117; to the Tisch Multiple Sclerosis Research, 521 West 57th St., 4th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10019; or to the Alzheimer's disease Research Center, Attn: Leslie Dunn, MPH ARDC Administrator, UPMC Montefiore, Four West, 200 Lothrop St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.

Please visit



Christina R. Santillo, 95, of Ellwood City passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday at the home of her son in Valencia following a courageous 18-month battle with cancer.She was born Nov. 4, 1923, in Chewton, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Jennie (D'Andrea) Maietta.She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1941.She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael L. Santillo, who died Jan. 24, 1989. They were married Aug. 1, 1942.A loving and compassionate wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Christina will be remembered most fondly by friends and family for her warm and caring nature and welcoming hospitality.She enjoyed cooking, baking, playing cards and crocheting, often making afghans for family, and church and community fundraisers.She faithfully worshipped at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, where she was a lifetime member of the Christian Mothers Ladies Guild. She volunteered in the Holy Redeemer School cafeteria for over 50 years.Christina is survived by six sons, Michael (Priscilla) Santillo of Ellwood City, Richard (Jane) Santillo of Seminole, Fla., Robert (Gayle) Santillo of Valencia, Gary Santillo of Edinboro, Raymond (LuAnn) Santillo of Ellwood City, and Thomas (Pam) Santillo of Pittsburgh.She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, Betsy (James) Amato, Gregory (Kim) Santillo, Christy (Scott) Kravetz, Christopher (Liz) Santillo, Jayme (Matt) Orn, Tara (Zach) Carter, Megan (Dave) Moore, Robbie Santillo, Jenna (Gary) Valentino, T.J. (Tasha) Santillo, Michael Santillo, Nick (Jessica) Santillo, Katie (Kyle) Knisley, Jessie Santillo and Joey Santillo; and 19 great-grandchildren, and two more are expected in the coming months.In addition to her parents and her husband of 46 years, Christina was preceded in death by six brothers, Charles Maietta, Andrew Maietta, Peter Maietta, Dominick Maietta, Michael Maietta and Genery Maietta; two sisters, Effie DeMaio and Florence Caravaggio; and her beloved daughter-in-law, Barbara Santillo.SANTILLO - Visitation for Christina R. Santillo, who died Friday, May 10, 2019, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Samuel Teolis Funeral Home and Crematory, 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City.Members of the Holy Redeemer Christian Mothers are asked to meet at the church by 9:50 a.m. Tuesday to form an honor guard.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Redeemer Church with the Rev. Mark Thomas officiating.Interment will follow at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made in Christina's name to the Holy Redeemer Angel Fund, 300 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City, PA, 16117; to the Tisch Multiple Sclerosis Research, 521 West 57th St., 4th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10019; or to the Alzheimer's disease Research Center, Attn: Leslie Dunn, MPH ARDC Administrator, UPMC Montefiore, Four West, 200 Lothrop St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.Please visit www.teolisfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle from May 11 to May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close