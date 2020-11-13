Christine Marie Filges, 44, of Chicora passed away on Nov. 11, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born Nov. 14, 1975, in Butler, to Dennis J. Filges and Catherine Morrison Filges.
Christine was a graduate of Butler High School and Lenape Nursing School, where she earned an associate degree in nursing.
She worked as an LPN for several years.
Christine was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan.
She is survived by her father, Dennis (Marge Watterson) Filges; her mother, Catherine (Bob Slupe) Filges; her brother, Brian (Stacy) Filges; and multiple aunts, uncles and cousins.
FILGES - There will be no public visitation or funeral service for Christine Marie Filges, who died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
Private burial will take place at Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
.