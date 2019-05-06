Christopher David Raymond, 36, of Millvale passed from this life at his home on Thursday after a sudden illness.
He was born June 27, 1982, and grew up in Penn Township.
Christopher graduated from Knoch High School in 2000, moved to Steamboat Springs, Colo., and graduated from Colorado Mountain College.
He was employed by G & W Roofing.
He enjoyed playing Frisbee, golf and tennis, and was a devoted bluegrass music fan. He loved all Pittsburgh sports.
He is survived by the love of his life, Sarah Lemon; his parents, Nancy Warner (Clinton) of Meadville, and Robert Raymond (Kathy) of Allison Park; his grandmothers, Joan Myler and Susan Raymond; his brother, Jordan Raymond; and his nephew, Austin Raymond.
Christopher treasured his many friends and we thank you for your love and friendship over the years.
RAYMOND - A memorial service for Christopher David Raymond, who died Thursday, May 2, 2019, will be held at a later date.
Arrangements made by Perman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Route 8, Shaler Township.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 6, 2019