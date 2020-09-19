Christopher Thomas "Stein" Rockenstein, 48, formerly of Butler passed away Aug. 25, 2020, in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Born Aug. 3, 1972, he was the son of Tom and Trina (Scialabba) Rockenstein.
Chris graduated from Butler Area High School and also Pittsburgh Beauty Academy, where he won a Keystone State Competition award.
He worked for Philip Pelusi Salon in Pittsburgh, and most recently worked as a chef at a restaurant in Myrtle Beach.
He married Carrie Walker in 2008. The most cherished loves in his life were his two children, Brinlee and Sebastian. Everything he did in life was centered around them. He loved his family, his friends and also loved his two cats, and kept them with him wherever he moved.
He enjoyed playing the guitar, fishing, cooking and was an avid weight lifter. He belonged to the Bigfoot Community and an Italian cooking group.
Chris had the rare honor of being voted an honorary brother of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity chapter of Slippery Rock University.
Surviving are his parents, Tom and Trina Rockenstein of Ladson, S.C.; his brothers, Joe of Pittsburgh, and Tom of Ladson, S.C.; and his two children, Brinlee and Sebastian, who reside with their mother.
Chris was a fun-loving free spirit; He had a generous and loving heart. He will be missed by many.
ROCKENSTEIN - A memorial service for Christopher Thomas "Stein" Rockenstein, who died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, will be scheduled at a late time.
Donations can be made for his children directly to GoFundMe at https://gf.me/u/yyz2up
