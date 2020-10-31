1/
Christy Hunter "Chris" Giesler
1967 - 2020
Christy Hunter "Chris" Giesler, 53, of Cabot, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at UPMC Passavant, McCandless.

Born April 28, 1967, in Butler, he was the son of the late Francis Giesler and Nancy Jane Beal Giesler.

Chris was a graduate of Knoch High School. He worked as a mechanic at Freeport Lawn and Garden. He was car enthusiast, especially Mopars and enjoyed anything mechanical.

Surviving are his siblings, Ty (Pam) Giesler and April (Chris) Lethert; nephew, Shay Giesler; and niece, Lauren Giesler.


Giesler - There will be no visitation for Christy Hunter "Chris" Giesler, who died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Fox Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
