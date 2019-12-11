Clair Eugene Fike, 85, of Arthur Drive, Volant died at VA Butler Healthcare Hospital on Monday evening, Dec. 9, 2019.
Clair was born on April 6, 1934, in Juniata County, and was the son of the late Clair Maxwell and Kathlene Fisher Fike.
He married Jean Margaretta Brubaker on Aug. 1, 1966, and she preceded him in death on Nov. 17, 2014.
Mr. Fike was a retired truck driver and served his country in the U.S. Navy.
He was a member of the local and attended Zion Baptist Church in Worth Township, Butler County.
Clair enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and attending bluegrass festivals.
Survivors include a daughter, Roxanne Houston of Grove City; two sons, Robert (Laurie) Hawkins and Michael (Laura) Hawkins, both of Slippery Rock; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great- grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Fike; and one brother, Ronald Fike.
FIKE - Visitation for Clair Eugene Fike, who died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Zion Baptist Church, 154 Currie Road, Slippery Rock. The Rev. Tom Meling and the Rev. Jarrod Crawford will officiate.
Interment will be in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 11, 2019