Service Information McKinley Funeral Home 109 Emlenton St Clintonville , PA 16372 (814)-385-6615 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM McKinley Funeral Home 109 Emlenton St Clintonville , PA 16372 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McKinley Funeral Home 109 Emlenton St Clintonville , PA 16372 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Covenant OPC Church 140 E. Popular St. Grove City , PA View Map

Clair L. "Amy" Blair, 78, of Clintonville passed away on Sunday at UPMC Northwest Hospital.

Amy was born March 4, 1941, in North Washington, Butler County, to Ralph and Edna Smith Blair. Amy was one of 16 children who were all born on the family farm.

Amy received his education in Butler County.

Earlier in life, Amy worked the family farm. After meeting his wife, Emma Jane Ritenour, the couple married on April 30, 1965, at the New Hope Church in New Hope, Pa. Together, the couple had two children, Jerry and Kathy.

Amy retired from Witherup Fabrication and Erection in Kennerdell, after 38 years of employment. He was an expert welder and fabricator.

Amy was an active member of the Covenant OP Church in Grove City.

Amy was a kind and humorous man, often being many people's "favorite." His faith and family were his treasures. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.

Amy had a love of the outdoors, taking long walks in the woods was one of his favorite pastimes, whether it was to hunt or just enjoy the scenery. Amy enjoyed his cabin and treasured the friendships that camping provided.

Amy was well-known for his extensive knowledge of pumping oil leases, something he learned on the family farm, later sharing his talent locally. If you drove by Amy's and Jane's in the summer, he was a welcomed sight, sitting on his front porch always giving everyone a wave as you drove by.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jane Blair of Clintonville; his son, Jerry Blair and his wife, Tammy, of Grove City; and his daughter, Kathy Blair of Clintonville.

He also leaves behind his three granddaughters, Audrey Ward of Pittsburgh, Celeste Yeager of Grove City, and Hannah Yeager of Grove City; three great- grandchildren, Kaden, Kendall and Killian; his brothers, Earl Blair of Chicago, Harold Blair of North Washington, Frank Blair and his wife, Renate, of North Washington, George Blair and his wife, Paula, of Michigan, and Art Blair of North Washington; and his sisters, Edie Nail and her husband, Sam, of Eau Claire, and Irma Wealand and her husband, Bill, of Middletown.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Fred, Ken, Dean and Homer Blair; his sisters, Mary Lou and Bernice Blair; and two infant brothers.

BLAIR - The family of Clair L. "Amy" Blair, who died Sunday, June 30, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton St., Clintonville.

Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Covenant OPC Church, 140 E. Popular St., Grove City, with an hour of visitation before the funeral service.

The family wishes memorial donations be sent to Community Pantry Project, Box 248, Clintonville PA 16372, in care of Arlene McDaniels, or to the Kirkland Cancer Foundation, Box 108, Franklin PA 16323, in Amy's honor.

Loved ones can email condolences by visiting



