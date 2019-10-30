Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clair "CW" Weyman. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 View Map Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Grace Church of Harmony 538 Main St. Harmony , PA View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Grace Church of Harmony 538 Main St. Harmony , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Clair "CW" Weyman, 75, of Zelienople passed away on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.

Born May 26, 1944, in New Brighton, he was the son of the late Ernest F. Weyman and Helen L. Barto Valecic.

Clair was a longtime member for nearly 50 years at Grace Church of Harmony, where he was involved in the men's ministry and the leadership team of the annual game dinner.

He enjoyed the outdoors and loved hunting and fishing and water skiing and boating with his family and friends.

Clair was a senior member of the Harmony-Zelienople Sportsman's Club.

He will be remembered for his gentle manner, his servant heart and his unwavering faith in Christ, even in the midst of his battle with cancer. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his family and many friends.

Clair leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 54 years, Marilyn Ann Weyman, whom he married on Aug. 12, 1965; his children, Jenny (Jack) Gilmore of Spring, Texas, and Dale (Kristin) Weyman of Warrenton, Va.; his grandchildren, Josh (Kelly) Gilmore, Jana (Hunter) Vaughan, Justin Gilmore and Joy Gilmore, all of Spring, Texas, and Laney and Keenan Weyman of Warrenton, Va.; his mother-in-law, Miriam Cable of Harmony; and several cousins, extended family and friends.

WEYMAN - Friends of Clair "CW" Weyman, who died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Additional visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Grace Church of Harmony, 538 Main St., Harmony, with the Rev. Peter J. Everett officiating.

Clair will be laid to rest at Grace Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Clair's honor to Pine Valley Bible Camp, 504 Chapel Drive, Ellwood City, PA 16117, and to Grace Church of Harmony, 538 Main St., Harmony, PA 16037.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



