Clara C. Nicklas Eldridge, 80, of Valencia passed away Thursday morning, Jan. 9, 2020, in St. John Community, Mars.

Born Jan. 30, 1939, in Evans City, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Lucille Iman Nicklas.

She had worked for E.B. Peffer cleaning the schools.

Clara was of the Lutheran faith.

She liked playing bingo and cards. Her daughter taught her to operate a computer, but above all she loved her grandkids.

Clara is survived by three daughters, Jolene Eldridge and Teresa (Paul) Bonjanic, both of Valencia, and Catherine L. (Scott Hempfling) Eldridge of New Castle; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel L. Eldridge, on Feb. 25, 2015; as well as 11 brothers and sisters.

Arrangements have been entrusted to A.Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, Evans City.



