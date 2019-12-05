Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara J. Thompson. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 View Map Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 2217 Chicora Road Chicora , PA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 2217 Chicora Road Chicora , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Clara J. Thompson, 104, of Kaylor Road, Karns City, a well-known highly respected retired school teacher, and a resident at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot, passed away early Tuesday morning, Dec. 3, 2019, at Concordia.

Clara was born Aug. 20, 1915, in Fairview Township. She was the daughter of the late Fred H. and Pearl Miller Jameson.

She was a 1933 graduate of Fairview Township Karns City High School. She attended Slippery Rock College in 1933 until 1935, and obtained a state teaching certificate. Mrs. Thompson furthered her education at Duke University and Clarion College and earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education.

Mrs. Thompson's teaching career spanned almost three decades. She taught second grade in Karns City in a multiple grade one-room schoolhouse in Kittanning Hollow, fifth and sixth grades in the Worthington School District, sixth grade at Cadogen in the Armstrong County School District, and she retired in 1977 after teaching sixth grade for four years at North Buffalo Elementary School in the Armstrong County School District.

From 1944 until 1945, she was employed by the U.S. Public Health Service as a payroll clerk. From 1949 until 1956, she was employed by the Butler County Board of Assistance as a caseworker.

Clara enjoyed painting, macramé, pottery, beading, knitting, crocheting, and china painting. She looked forward to traveling with her husband every year for 52 years to Temagami, Canada, where over the years, the Thompsons had made many close friends.

Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Robert K. "Bob" Thompson, whom she married in Gettysburg on June 1, 1938. Mr. Thompson died on Oct. 18, 2012.

Clara is survived by two sons, Col. Robert K. Thompson Jr., USAF ret. and his wife, Patty, of Tucson, Ariz., and Larry J. Thompson and his wife, Linda, of Murrysville; six grandchildren, Mark W. Thompson and his wife, Mary, of Benson, Ariz., Todd A. Thompson and his wife, Kristen, of Ashburn, Va., Brent L. Thompson (Tammy) of Tucson, Ariz., James R. Thompson (Allison) of Cranberry Township, Justin M. Thompson (Kristie) of Greensburg, and Gina M. Thompson and her husband, Stacy Tibbetts, of Bellefonte; seven great-grandchildren, Dakota and his wife, Amber, Christian, Tierney, Teige, Jasmine, Johanna and Leo; one great-great-granddaughter, Clara June; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Clara was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and Walter Jameson; and her sister, Florence Jameson McDonald; as well as a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

THOMPSON - Friends of Clara J. Thompson, who died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora. There will be no visitation on Sunday.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2217 Chicora Road, Chicora.

A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. from the church with the Rev. Joseph Boomhower, church pastor, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia.

For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit



