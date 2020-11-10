1/1
Clara K. Lyons
1938 - 2020
Clara K. Lyons, 82, of New Castle, formerly of Valencia, Middlesex Township, passed away on Sunday morning, Nov. 8, 2020, at Jameson Care Center in New Castle.

Born Oct. 2, 1938, in Grove City, she was the daughter of the late William John and Gladys Opal Gaugh Lurtz.

Clara was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Castle.

She had been a member of the Mars VFW Auxiliary.

She enjoyed genealogy.

Surviving are three daughters, Katherine L. Smith of New Castle, Barbara A. Federkeil (George) of New Castle, and Brenda Sue Lyons of North Carolina; two sons, Bernard "Lee" Lyons Jr. (LeeAnn) of Lindon, Utah, and Bryan E. Lyons of Bakerstown; 17 grandchildren; 36 great- grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Wilson (Edward) of Mercer; and two brothers, John Lurtz (Donna) of Medina, Ohio, and James Lurtz of Mercer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard L. Lyons Sr., whom she married on March 22, 1958, and who died on Dec. 8, 2010; and a sister, Margaret Christy.

LYONS - Friends of Clara K. Lyons, who died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, will be received from 11 a.m. until noon Thursday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3439 Ellwood Road, New Castle.

Services will follow at noon. Joseph Gruber will officiate.

Burial will be in Butler County Memorial Park.

All attending are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

Memorials may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.

Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
NOV
12
Service
12:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Funeral services provided by
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
