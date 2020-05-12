Clara R. Keene
1934 - 2020
Clara R. Keene, 85, of Trinity Living Care Center in Grove City, formerly of Hilliards, passed away early Sunday morning, May 10, 2020, at the center following a period of declining health.
Born Nov. 6, 1934, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Ulmer Wilding.
Clara was long involved as a member of Epiphany and St. Alphonsus Catholic churches of the St. Louis Parish. She served as eucharist minister and was a member of Altar and Rosary Society. She also assisted with Meals on Wheels in Boyers.
Surviving are six children, Celeste (Jim) Bell and Yvonne (Frank) Homison, all of Slippery Rock, Valerie (Scott) Matson of Knox, Donald (Tracie) Keene and Andrew Keene, all of Parker, and Wayne (Kathy) Keene of Eau Claire; 15 grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; her nieces and nephews; and one sister, Margaret "Peggy" Martin of Pittsburgh.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald F. Keene, whom she married April 23, 1960, and who passed away Aug. 19, 2001.
KEENE - Following CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines, a private visitation and service for Clara R. Keene, who died Sunday, May 10, 2020, will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Buzard Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Epiphany Church Cemetery in Boyers.
To view or to send condolences or sympathy cards, visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 12, 2020.
