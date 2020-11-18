1/1
Clarence "David" Drylie Jr.
1941 - 2020
Clarence "David" Drylie Jr., 79, of Salem, N.H., formerly of Forest Hills, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, peacefully in his sleep from natural causes.

Born Nov. 3, 1941, in Braddock, Pa., he was the son of the late Clarence D. and Agnes W. (Anderson) Drylie Sr.

David graduated from Scott High School and Penn Technical Institute, with a degree in electronics nuclear engineering.

He was a supervisor and senior engineer at Westinghouse Advanced Energy Systems in Large, Pa., for 15 years. He held various engineering positions in California and Massachusetts, until his retirement.

David is survived by his wife of 30 years, Darlene M. Drylie; three daughters, Beth Ann (John) Drushel of Evans City, Heather Rae (Jim) Mullen of East Butler, and Darci Marie (Andre Dias) Drylie of Salem, N.H.; two sons, David Lee (Jen) Drylie of Colchester, Conn., and Christopher Damian Drylie of Salem, N.H.; seven grandchildren, Bruce (Heidi) Barnett, Sara and Hanna Barnett, Milo and Hailey Drushel, and Neil and Nathan Drylie; and his sister, Nancy J. McCaffrey.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Diana M. (Ilsley) Drylie.

DRYLIE - The interment of Clarence "David" Drylie Jr., who died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, will be in Monongahela Cemetery, North Braddock, Pa.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 18, 2020.
