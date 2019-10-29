Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence E. "Gopen" Lewis Jr.. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Clarence E. "Gopen" Lewis Jr., 84, passed away Monday morning, Oct. 28, 2019, in the comfort of his home.

Born Nov. 11, 1934, in Butler, he was a son of the late Clarence E. Lewis Sr. and Mary (Gaupin) Stager.

Clarence was retired from the Armco Steel plant in Butler.

He was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, where he was an usher for 12 years.

He had been past Grand Knight, Chairman Bishop Project, President Knight and Nobels and District Warden of the Knights of Columbus for two years.

He was president of the South Butler Fire Hall, was a member of American Legion Post 778 in Lyndora, had coached South Butler Little League for 15 years along with All Stars, and was an avid golfer and hunter.

He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army from 1954 until 1956.

Surviving are his children, Linda (William) Reubi of Evans City, Lisa (Marc) Conklin, Bradley (Cynthia) Lewis, Lori (Scott) Altman and Scott (Jessica) Lewis, all of Butler; 11 grandchildren, Bret Iannotti, Ashlee Robison, Cody Conklin, Kayla Bombara, Kayla Mack, Melissa Campbell, Crysta Heeter, Emilee Altman, Alison Altman, Meghan Lewis and Madalyne Lewis; six great- grandchildren, Harper and Henlee Robison, Wyatt and Eliana Mack, Rhett Campbell and Colton Bombara; one brother, Ralph Boosel of Butler; two brothers-in-law, Thomas (Lynda) Cornetti of Herman, and Dale (Vicki) Cornetti of Boyers; and two sisters-in-law, Karen Hinderliter of East Butler, and Margie Cornetti of Prospect.

He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen (Cornetti) Lewis, whom he married Jan. 22, 1955, and who died Sept. 14, 2018; a brother-in-law, Charles Cornetti Jr.; a sister-in-law, Jean Boosel; one nephew, Brian Cornetti; and one niece, Sherry Cornetti.

LEWIS - Friends of Clarence E. "Gopen" Lewis Jr., who died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

St. Paul Catholic Women and Christian Mothers will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church to recite the rosary.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Herman.

