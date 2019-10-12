Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence Fetter Jr.. View Sign Service Information McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Avenue Mars , PA 16046 (724)-625-2900 Send Flowers Obituary

Clarence Fetter Jr., 75, of Mars passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.

Born on Nov. 28, 1943, in Bedford, Pa., he was the son of the late Catherine and Clarence W. Fetter Sr.

Clarence worked as a machine operator for Robert T. Woodings Industrial Corp. for over 50 years.

Clarence loved race cars and sports, including wrestling, and was a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He really enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Above all else, he loved his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Patricia Scherm Fetter, whom he married in June 26, 1965; his sons, Clarence William Fetter III (partner Shannon Mullins) of Butler, and Robert Lee (Jamie) Fetter of Butler; and his grandchildren, Jessica Ann Marie Fetter (fiancé Anthony Talak) of Butler, Duane (Sarah) Jackson of Butler, and Devin Cunningham of Butler.

He is also survived by a brother, David Joseph (Linda) Fetter of Florida; a sister, Kathy Arlene (Terrance) Dunbar of New Brighton; his former daughter-in-law, Melissa Vlassich; and numerous nieces nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Edith Lynn Fetter, Erma Louise Shever and Kenneth John Fetter.

FETTER - Friends of Clarence Fetter Jr., who died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

Service will be held at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Twinbrook Animal Clinic, 1120 Pittsburgh Road, Valencia, PA 16059.

