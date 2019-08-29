Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence H. Anderson. View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Send Flowers Obituary

Clarence H. Anderson, 86, of Saxonburg passed away on Wednesdayat UPMC St. Margaret, surrounded by his loving family.

Born Jan. 14, 1933, in Tarentum, he was the son of the late Zelvin and Loella Jackson Anderson.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, who served during the Korean conflict, serving on the European front for three years, and was honorably discharged in 1961.

He graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with a degree in education and concentration in industrial arts in May of 1958. Clarence completed his master's in education at the University of Pittsburgh in May of 1961, and his school psychology licensure in 1972.

In 1959, he was hired by the South Butler County School District as an industrial arts teacher. In 1963, he transitioned to guidance counselor, and in 1980, he became the school psychologist and director of special education.

He was a member of the Saxony Shrine, active in the VFW and the Mount Jewett Sportsman Club.

Clarence was a member of the Saxonburg Memorial Church, where he served as an elder. He was also a member of the Association of School Psychologists of Pennsylvania and was recognized in 1992 as "Outstanding School Psychologist of the Year."

Clarence also worked as a Saxonburg zoning officer for many years and actively participated in the organizing of the Saxonburg Festival of the Arts.

He was an active sportsman, who enjoyed hunting both deer and small game, and also loved hosting people to attend Steelers games.

He is survived by his loving wife, Gail M. Anderson, whom he married Aug. 16, 1958; his two sons, Gregory (Beth) Anderson and Brett (Jodie) Anderson; and six grandchildren, Morgan (18), Nathan (16), Hailey (14), Keira (12), Adelyn (9), and Lila (7).

ANDERSON - Friends of Clarence H. Anderson, who died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Saturdayat the funeral home.

A funeral service will follow at noonat the funeral home with the Rev. Douglas Dorsey officiating.

Interment will follow at the Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.

