Clarence Richard "Red" Gilliland Sr.
1930 - 2020
Clarence Richard "Red" Gilliland Sr., 89, of Butler, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice House in Wexford.
He was born Sept. 20, 1930, in Petersville (Connoquenessing), and was the son of the late George W. Gilliland and the late Ruth Kennedy Gilliland.
Red worked as a heavy equipment operator for Armco for 40 years.
He was a member of Summit Township Sportsman's Club and Butler County Sheriff's Posse for 40 years.
Red enjoyed hunting and country music.
He was one of the founding members of Westminster Church (PCA).
He is survived by three sons, Clarence R. (Elaine) Gilliland of Butler, Timothy I. (Colleen) Gilliland of Butler, and George A. Gilliland of Butler; two daughters, Ruth Thomas of Saxonburg, and Susan E. Saloom and George Treibel of Pearland, Texas; five grandchildren, Joni Saloom, Donald (Valerie) Thomas, Morgan (Krystal) Gilliland, Shane (Gael) Gilliland and Grant (Jessica) Thomas; 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, John Gilliland of Butler; one sister, Helen Beyers of Fairless Hills, Pa.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Boosel Gilliland, whom he married on Sept. 12, 1950, and who passed away on Jan. 21, 2003; four brothers; and two sisters.
GILLILAND - Per the family's request, visitation and funeral service will be private for Clarence Richard "Red" Gilliland Sr., who died Sunday, July 19, 2020.
A private burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.
Due to COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are asked to wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing. All attending are asked to please provide their own facial covering.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 24, 2020.
July 24, 2020
Sorry to see the passing of Red. He was married to Nancy, my stepdad's daughter. My stepdad was Ira "Jiggs" Boosel. I remember Red well from his visits to our house and later working occasionally with him at Armco.
A good man now gone...so sad.
Ed Merkner
Family
July 24, 2020
May we express our deepest sympathy to the families of "Red. Once you were a friend of "Red's," you were his friend for life. He had a rare quality of leadership & profound devotion to his family & friends, which earned his love & respect of all of us who had the fortune to know & work with him at Armco Steel Corporation. May he RIP!
Michaael & Dee Dee Newcaster
Friend
