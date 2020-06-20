Claudia Lillian Gerlach, 84, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was living in Moody, Texas, with her son, Keith and his family.
She was born in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Vistein.
Claudia was a longtime resident of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
She was a member of Surfside Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by three sons, Keith Gerlach and his wife, Cyndie, of Moody, Texas, Gregory Gerlach and his wife, Peg, of Littleton, Colo., and Timothy Gerlach of Butler; two daughters, Diane McCormick and her husband, Ronald, of Portersville, and Julie Gerlach of Michigan; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Jimmy Vistein of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; her sisters, Kathleen Rossmiller of Pittsburgh, and Sandy Lang of South Park; four step grandchildren and 11 step great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Gerlach was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Joseph Gerlach; a grandchild, Jennifer McKinney; her sisters, Mary Herrick and Joanne Shiring; and her brothers, David Vistein and Joseph Vistein.
GERLACH - A memorial service for Claudia Lillian Gerlach, who died Sunday, June 7, 2020, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Mount Chestnut Presbyterian Church in Butler.
Arrangements were entrusted to Dossman Funeral Home, Belton, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
Please visit www.dossmanfh.com.
She was born in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Vistein.
Claudia was a longtime resident of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
She was a member of Surfside Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by three sons, Keith Gerlach and his wife, Cyndie, of Moody, Texas, Gregory Gerlach and his wife, Peg, of Littleton, Colo., and Timothy Gerlach of Butler; two daughters, Diane McCormick and her husband, Ronald, of Portersville, and Julie Gerlach of Michigan; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Jimmy Vistein of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; her sisters, Kathleen Rossmiller of Pittsburgh, and Sandy Lang of South Park; four step grandchildren and 11 step great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Gerlach was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Joseph Gerlach; a grandchild, Jennifer McKinney; her sisters, Mary Herrick and Joanne Shiring; and her brothers, David Vistein and Joseph Vistein.
GERLACH - A memorial service for Claudia Lillian Gerlach, who died Sunday, June 7, 2020, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Mount Chestnut Presbyterian Church in Butler.
Arrangements were entrusted to Dossman Funeral Home, Belton, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
Please visit www.dossmanfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.