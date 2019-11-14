Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clay Fredley. View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Service 2:00 PM Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, our beloved son, brother and uncle, lost his long, hard battle with addiction.

Clay touched the lives of every person he met and helped so many others along his journey. He lit up every room he walked into with a smile and laugh that was contagious, and never left a room without telling everyone he loved them.

Clay was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served as an infantry combat soldier from 2009 until 2012, during Operation Iraqi Freedom, where he received many medals and honors, including the Iraqi Campaign Medal with two stars, a National Defense Service Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and his Sharpshooter Marksmanship Badge. His last duty assignment was in the s in Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.

Clay is survived by his parents, Dean "Butch" Fredley and Richelle Fredley; his sister, Chloe Fredley; and his nephew and niece, Hudson and Harrison, who he adored spending time with.

He was preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents; and an uncle.

FREDLEY - A visitation for friends and family of Clay Fredley, who died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, will be held from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. Saturday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, where military honors will follow.

Burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the s, or any addiction facility of your choice.

Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 14, 2019

