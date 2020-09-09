1/1
Clayton S. "Clay" Morrow
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clayton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clayton S. Morrow, 59, of Mars passed away Monday evening, Sept. 7, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born April 29, 1961, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Charles S. and Edna Louise Young Morrow.

Clay was an attorney at Morrow and Artim P.C.

He was an Adams Township supervisor and also an adjunct professor at Duquesne University School of Business.

Surviving are his wife, Karen Kelly Morrow, whom he married Sept. 23, 1989; a daughter, Megan Louise Morrow of South Side, Pittsburgh; three sons, Zachary B. Morrow (Ronni Charlton) of Gibsonia, and Patrick David and Michael Ian Morrow, both of Mars; his sister, Candius (Lawrence) Luba of Union City, Pa.; and his brother, Bartley Edward (Erica) Morrow of Mars.

MORROW - Friends of Clayton S. Morrow, who died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

Services will be private.

As per CDC guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing is required.

Burial will be in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.

Memorials may be made to Friends of Adams Park, 698 Valencia Road, Mars, PA 16046, or to www.pancreasfoundation.org for pancreatic cancer research.

Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved