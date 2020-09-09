Clayton S. Morrow, 59, of Mars passed away Monday evening, Sept. 7, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born April 29, 1961, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Charles S. and Edna Louise Young Morrow.
Clay was an attorney at Morrow and Artim P.C.
He was an Adams Township supervisor and also an adjunct professor at Duquesne University School of Business.
Surviving are his wife, Karen Kelly Morrow, whom he married Sept. 23, 1989; a daughter, Megan Louise Morrow of South Side, Pittsburgh; three sons, Zachary B. Morrow (Ronni Charlton) of Gibsonia, and Patrick David and Michael Ian Morrow, both of Mars; his sister, Candius (Lawrence) Luba of Union City, Pa.; and his brother, Bartley Edward (Erica) Morrow of Mars.
MORROW - Friends of Clayton S. Morrow, who died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Services will be private.
As per CDC guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing is required.
Burial will be in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.
Memorials may be made to Friends of Adams Park, 698 Valencia Road, Mars, PA 16046, or to www.pancreasfoundation.org
for pancreatic cancer research.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com
.