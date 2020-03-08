Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cleo Ruth Baxter. View Sign Service Information MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-4073 Send Flowers Obituary

Cleo Ruth Baxter, 88, of Butler, passed away Thursday at her home following an illness.



Born March 22, 1931, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Braden and Norma Shakely Kiser.



Cleo was a homemaker who lovingly took care of her family. Her home was always filled with the delicious smells of cooking and baking. She took great pride in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She loved traveling and gardening with her husband.



She was a member of Rider Lutheran Church.



Cleo is survived by two sons, Ronny Baxter and his wife, Mary, and David Baxter and his wife, Lori, all of Butler; one daughter, Lori Haughey and her husband, Jim, of Butler; six grandchildren, Shannon Baxter and her fiancé, Craig Fischer, Kara Ritts and her husband, Jeremy, Shane Baxter, Elizabeth Haughey, Julia Baxter and Abigail Haughey; two great-granddaughters, Addison Ritts and Teagan Fischer; one sister, Velma Blaine of Butler; and one brother, Paul Kiser, and his wife, Renie, of West Sunbury.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Baxter, who died Jan. 2, 2019; her granddaughter, Brooke Baxter; five sisters, Ina Weisenstein, Isabell Bacher, Norma Snodgrass, Viola Yartz and Carol Book; and three brothers, Dale, Willis and Raymond Kiser.



BAXTER - Friends of Cleo Ruth Baxter, who died Thursday, March 5, 2020, will be received from 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Rider Lutheran Church, 189 Rider Church Road, West Sunbury, with the Rev. Paul Lubold and Pastor Dennis Hindman Sr. officiating.



Cleo's family would like to thank her devoted caregivers, Toni, Beth, Peggy, Robin, and Debbie for the love, care and compassion they gave to her.



They also would like to thank the VNA Hospice for their care and compassion.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Rider Lutheran Church, 189 Rider Church Road, West Sunbury, PA., 16061 or VNA Hospice, 115 Technology Drive, Butler, PA., 16001.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, Inc., 429 Center Ave., Butler.



For more information, please visit



