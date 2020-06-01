Cleora L. "Clee" Murray
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cleora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cleora L. "Clee" Murray, 87, of Butler, passed away peacefully in her home May 30, 2020.
She was born in Chicora on Oct. 25, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Frank and Nellie Campbell.
Clee graduated from Fairview Township/Karns City High School where she was a cheerleader. She then completed Butler Business College.
She enjoyed many years of employment at Penreco, George Kerr Furniture, and Butler County Community College.
Clee was the matriarch of her family and was loved and respected by all who knew her.
While she enjoyed the Steelers and spending time with friends, her biggest joy was being surrounded by family.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherry (Jeff) Worstell of Marysville, Ohio, Tracy Hack, and Elaine (Jim) Foguth, both of Butler; and her beloved grandchildren, Ross, Gregory, Melissa, Glenn, Lynnette, Sarah, and Madeline.
Clee was preceded in death by her brother, Lyle Campbell, of Chicora.
MURRAY - Family and friends of Cleora L. "Clee" Murray, who died Saturday, May 30, 2020, will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church of Butler, where Clee was a longtime member.
Her funeral will immediately follow, with Pastor Joel Benson officiating.
Arrangements by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved