Cleora L. "Clee" Murray, 87, of Butler, passed away peacefully in her home May 30, 2020.
She was born in Chicora on Oct. 25, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Frank and Nellie Campbell.
Clee graduated from Fairview Township/Karns City High School where she was a cheerleader. She then completed Butler Business College.
She enjoyed many years of employment at Penreco, George Kerr Furniture, and Butler County Community College.
Clee was the matriarch of her family and was loved and respected by all who knew her.
While she enjoyed the Steelers and spending time with friends, her biggest joy was being surrounded by family.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherry (Jeff) Worstell of Marysville, Ohio, Tracy Hack, and Elaine (Jim) Foguth, both of Butler; and her beloved grandchildren, Ross, Gregory, Melissa, Glenn, Lynnette, Sarah, and Madeline.
Clee was preceded in death by her brother, Lyle Campbell, of Chicora.
MURRAY - Family and friends of Cleora L. "Clee" Murray, who died Saturday, May 30, 2020, will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church of Butler, where Clee was a longtime member.
Her funeral will immediately follow, with Pastor Joel Benson officiating.
Arrangements by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.
She was born in Chicora on Oct. 25, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Frank and Nellie Campbell.
Clee graduated from Fairview Township/Karns City High School where she was a cheerleader. She then completed Butler Business College.
She enjoyed many years of employment at Penreco, George Kerr Furniture, and Butler County Community College.
Clee was the matriarch of her family and was loved and respected by all who knew her.
While she enjoyed the Steelers and spending time with friends, her biggest joy was being surrounded by family.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherry (Jeff) Worstell of Marysville, Ohio, Tracy Hack, and Elaine (Jim) Foguth, both of Butler; and her beloved grandchildren, Ross, Gregory, Melissa, Glenn, Lynnette, Sarah, and Madeline.
Clee was preceded in death by her brother, Lyle Campbell, of Chicora.
MURRAY - Family and friends of Cleora L. "Clee" Murray, who died Saturday, May 30, 2020, will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church of Butler, where Clee was a longtime member.
Her funeral will immediately follow, with Pastor Joel Benson officiating.
Arrangements by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 1, 2020.