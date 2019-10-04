Guest Book View Sign Service Information McKinley Funeral Home 109 Emlenton St Clintonville , PA 16372 (814)-385-6615 Send Flowers Obituary

Clifford C. Hovis, 84, of Clintonville passed away Oct. 2, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Cliff was born on Nov. 10, 1934, in Clintonville. He was the son of the late Curtis D. Hovis and Cora Faye Martin Hovis.

Cliff graduated from Grove City High School.

He married Judy Black on Dec. 7, 1963. Together, the couple had two sons, Clifford J. and Curtis D. Hovis.

Upon graduating high school in 1952, Cliff joined his brother, Pershing, in business. He later ventured on his own to start Hovis Auto Supply.

Cliff enjoyed spending his time running tow trucks and up until a month ago, could still be found keeping his eye on things in the Emlenton store. Cliff was always humbled when he would hear how his business had grown to 17 locations and over 450 employees.

Although Cliff loved to work, his family was always first. He adored his grandchildren and always looked forward to family get-togethers. He never left without telling his family, "I love you," and how proud he was of them.

Cliff was a great source of wisdom for his children in regard to business. One of his favorite pieces of advice was, "Do whatever you want, but don't make a mistake." Cliff and his wife, Judy, took pride in their old stone house, where they lived for nearly 55 years.

Cliff attended Union Presbyterian Church in Clintonville.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judy of Clintonville; his sons, Clifford J. "Kip" Hovis and his wife, Lynn, of Grove City, and Curtis D. Hovis and his wife, Kristen, of Grove City; his sister, Ann Redfoot and her husband, Pat, of Harrisville; and a sister-in-law, Genevieve Hovis of Kennerdell.

Also surviving are Cliff's grandchildren, Clifford David Hovis and his wife, Addie, Grace Hovis, Jacqueline Hovis, Nichole Hovis, Curtis Christian Hovis and Brooke Hovis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cliff was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Opal Sexton, Verla Gill and Betty Snyder; and his brothers, William "Jack" Hovis, Pershing "Punch" Hovis, David Hovis and Herbert "Herb" Hovis.

HOVIS - The family of Clifford C. Hovis, who died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton St., Clintonville.

Additional visitation will be held one hour before funeral services at 11 a.m. Monday at Union Presbyterian Church, 409 Emlenton St., Clintonville. The Rev. Mark Frailey will be officiating the service.

Friends can email condolences by visiting



